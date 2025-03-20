Ed Sheeran Confirms New Album Is Finished & Teases Upcoming Single “Azizam”

Ed Sheeran has officially wrapped up his next album, and fans won’t have to wait long for new music. The singer-songwriter took to social media to confirm the exciting news, sharing a behind-the-scenes studio clip with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, known for working with artists like Lisa and Ariana Grande.

In the video, Sheeran enthusiastically dances along to his upcoming single, Azizam, giving fans a 30-second preview of the track. Featuring a captivating dance beat and vocal backing from the Citizens Of The World Choir, the song’s lyrics hint at a love-driven anthem:

“And if love’s just a game, come and play / Azizam / Meet me on the floor tonight / Show me how to move like the water / In between the dancing lights / Be my, be my Azizam.”

Alongside the snippet, Sheeran kept the message short but exciting: “Album done. Single soon. I’m very excited as you can tell.”

Adding to the buzz, the Shape of You hitmaker recently treated fans to an intimate acoustic set at a Boston pub to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The surprise performance is just the latest in a string of spontaneous appearances, showcasing his signature ability to connect with fans in unexpected ways.

With a completed album, an infectious new single on the horizon, and his ongoing tradition of surprise gigs, 2024 is shaping up to be another milestone year for Ed Sheeran. Stay tuned for the official release of Azizam—it’s only a matter of time before it becomes the next big hit!