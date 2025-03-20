Beyoncé Adds Second Las Vegas Show as Cowboy Carter Tour Nears Sell-Out

Beyoncé is giving Las Vegas fans another chance to see her live. The global superstar has officially added a second show at Allegiant Stadium on July 26, following overwhelming demand for her Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour.

Tickets for the newly announced date go on sale March 25 at 12 p.m. local time, with multiple pre-sales leading up to the general release. The BeyHive pre-sale kicks off on March 20, followed by an artist pre-sale on March 24. Additional pre-sales for Citi cardmembers, Verizon Up, and Mastercard holders will also be available.

The expansion comes after Beyoncé initially added a July 25 show in Las Vegas, proving that excitement for Cowboy Carter is at an all-time high. According to Live Nation, the tour is already at 94% capacity across all dates, even though it’s still six weeks away from its opening night.

Originally announced on February 3, the Cowboy Carter tour features 22 shows across eight cities in the U.S. and Europe. Due to record-breaking demand, extra dates have been added in six of those markets, reinforcing Beyoncé’s status as one of the biggest touring artists in the world. The tour celebrates her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which recently earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

With ticket sales skyrocketing, fans hoping to catch Beyoncé in Las Vegas should act fast—these shows are on track to sell out in record time!