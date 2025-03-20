Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & IAMChino Drop High-Energy Anthem Tamo Bien

Some songs grab you from the first beat, and Tamo Bien is definitely one of them. Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and IAMChino have crafted a Latin anthem bursting with energy, good vibes, and an infectious rhythm that makes it impossible to stay still.

Released in celebration of Miami’s famous 305 Day, Tamo Bien embodies the city’s lively essence—its music, culture, and unstoppable energy. Every year on March 5, Miami residents pay tribute to their hometown’s unique spirit, marking the occasion with music, dance, and an unshakable sense of community. It’s a day when Cuban coffee tastes even better, Calle Ocho comes alive, and the city pulses with nonstop celebration.

IAMChino spent months in the Dominican Republic searching for the perfect sound—something that instantly lifts your mood. He found it: a dynamic beat, electrifying synths, and a message of empowerment. When he shared the track with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, the two hitmakers jumped on board without hesitation. Given their history of chart-topping collaborations (I Like It, Messin’ Around, I’m a Freak), the result was bound to be explosive.

Tamo Bien is more than just a party anthem—it’s an invitation to shake off the drama and embrace life with confidence. With its irresistible beat and Miami-infused energy, this track is set to dominate playlists and dance floors worldwide.