Primary Wave Acquires 50% Stake in Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate in $200M Deal

Primary Wave Music has officially acquired a 50% stake in the estate of the legendary Notorious B.I.G., securing rights to his music publishing, recordings, and name/image likeness in a deal valued at approximately $200 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the agreement was finalized shortly after the passing of Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, who played a crucial role in regaining full control of her son’s publishing rights. Initially split 50-50 with Bad Boy Records after the rapper’s untimely death, Wallace managed to increase the estate’s stake to 85% in the early 2000s before fully reclaiming ownership in 2020.

With this acquisition, Primary Wave will work closely with the estate to expand Biggie’s legacy through new business ventures, music releases, and cultural initiatives. “The estate and Primary Wave will collaborate on all business moving forward in an effort to continue the incredible and innovative work done thus far with one goal in mind—to keep the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. alive,” the company stated.

This marks another major move for Primary Wave, known for acquiring rights to iconic artists’ catalogs, ensuring that one of hip-hop’s greatest legends continues to influence future generations.