Harry Styles Runs Berlin Marathon in Under 3 Hours

Harry Styles may be best known as a pop superstar and former One Direction member, but this weekend he added another impressive title: sub-three-hour marathoner. The 31-year-old shocked fans on Sunday (Sept. 21) by completing the Berlin Marathon in just 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds.

A Surprise Appearance in Berlin

Organizers confirmed to German news agency dpa that Styles took part in the race, which drew over 55,000 runners from around the globe. Local outlet Der Tagesspiegel first reported his participation, noting that Styles ran incognito under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos,” sporting a headband and sunglasses as his race-day disguise.

Berlin is renowned as one of the fastest marathon courses in the world, and Styles certainly lived up to that reputation. Finishing under three hours is a coveted achievement in the marathon community, and the singer just made the cut with an average pace of about 6:50 per mile.

From Tokyo to Berlin: Beating His Own Record

This wasn’t Styles’ first marathon. He previously ran the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year, completing the race in 3:24:00 with an average pace of 7:47 per mile. His Berlin time shaved nearly 25 minutes off his personal best, showing just how seriously he has taken training.

Ahead of the race, Styles was spotted jogging through Berlin as well as London’s Hyde Park, fueling speculation that he was preparing for another endurance challenge.

A Paralympic Connection at the Finish Line

At the finish, Styles posed for a photo with British Paralympian Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medalist in the 200-meter sprint who is currently aiming to complete 20 marathons in a single year. Whitehead shared the picture on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans who couldn’t believe they were seeing Styles in full marathon mode.

Life Beyond the Stage

Since wrapping up his record-breaking Love On Tour in July 2023, Styles has largely stepped back from the spotlight. His recent public appearances have been eclectic—running marathons, attending papal ceremonies, being spotted with actress Zoë Kravitz, and even helping a fan attempt to parallel park in New York.

Still, fans are hungry for new music. His last studio album, Harry’s House (2022), earned widespread acclaim and produced hits like “As It Was.” With more than three years since that release, Styles’ return to recording remains one of the most anticipated moves in pop.

Conclusion

With a marathon time under three hours, Harry Styles proved his dedication to pushing boundaries—whether on stage or on the streets of Berlin. For now, fans can marvel at his athletic achievement while eagerly waiting for the moment he returns to the studio.

