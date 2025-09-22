Justin Bieber is officially entering a new era. The pop star released a moody black-and-white video for “Speed Demon,” the standout track from his latest album Swag II, while teasing his long-awaited return to the Coachella stage in 2026. With just three words—“see u in april”—Bieber set fans into a frenzy, confirming his headliner status at one of the world’s biggest music festivals.

“Speed Demon” at the Empire Polo Club

The video, shot and edited by longtime collaborator Rory Kramer, was filmed at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California—the very grounds where Coachella is held each spring. Bieber appears in the clip with wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues Bieber, blending personal family moments with artistic visuals that channel resilience and transformation.

Fans immediately tied the release to Coachella after Bieber’s Instagram caption hinted at April, aligning with the festival dates (April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026).

A Song About Resilience

“Speed Demon” has quickly become one of Bieber’s most talked-about tracks. The song, part of Swag II—a surprise release that dropped just weeks after Swag—is widely seen as a response to the criticism and public scrutiny Bieber has faced in recent years.

The track’s defiant lyrics and driving beat deliver a message of endurance: despite health challenges, career setbacks, and industry shake-ups, Bieber is moving forward at full speed.

A Headline Moment at Coachella 2026

Earlier this month, Bieber was confirmed as one of Coachella’s 2026 headliners, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma. Sources told Rolling Stone that Bieber personally negotiated his seven-figure deal with Goldenvoice, marking a fresh phase of independence in his career following his split with longtime manager Scooter Braun.

While Bieber has previously made guest appearances at the festival—performing with Ariana Grande in 2019, Daniel Caesar in 2022, and Tems in 2024—2026 will mark his first-ever solo headlining slot. It also represents his first U.S. performance since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that caused partial facial paralysis.

From “Justice” to “Swag II”: A Career Reset

Bieber’s recent double album rollout—Swag in July and Swag II just weeks later—signals a bold reemergence. Both projects featured high-profile collaborations, with Swag II including contributions from Lil B, Tems, Hurricane Chris, and Eddie Benjamin.

After years of battling health scares, industry rumors, and personal challenges, Bieber’s Coachella headliner slot cements him back at the forefront of pop culture on his own terms.

Conclusion

Between Swag II, the release of “Speed Demon,” and his Coachella 2026 headline slot, Justin Bieber is redefining his career on his own timeline. April will mark not only his long-awaited U.S. comeback but also a symbolic reset—one that places him firmly back in control of his artistry and future.

FAQ

1. What did Justin Bieber post about Coachella?

He shared the “Speed Demon” video filmed at Coachella’s venue with the caption “see u in april,” teasing his 2026 headline slot.

2. Is “Speed Demon” on Justin Bieber’s new album?

Yes. It appears on Swag II, released in September 2025, the follow-up to his July album Swag.

3. When is Justin Bieber performing at Coachella 2026?

Coachella takes place April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026, in Indio, California.