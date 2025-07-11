Justin Bieber Drops New Album “Swag” : Listen

Justin Bieber has officially made his musical comeback in 2025 with the surprise release of his seventh studio album, Swag, alongside the launch of his fashion brand, SKYLRK. After months of quiet, the Canadian superstar teased fans with cryptic billboard images in global cities like New York, Reykjavik, and Los Angeles before dropping the album on Friday.

Swag features 20 new tracks, including “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “405,” and “Forgiveness,” showcasing a deep dive into R&B territory, with experimental production layered across soulful melodies. Longtime collaborator Harv joins Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin in crafting the album’s sonics. Notably absent from the tracklist are any official features, suggesting Bieber is keeping the focus on his own voice and artistic evolution.

Photos shared on Instagram reveal a more mature Bieber, posing with wife Hailey and their son, Jack Blues. The imagery, coupled with the deeply personal track titles like “Dadz Love” and “Therapy Session,” suggests this album may be Bieber’s most vulnerable yet.

While Swag leans into moody grooves and introspective themes, insiders hint that a second, more pop-oriented album is already in the works. For fans of Purpose and Justice, this could mean a double dose of Bieber in 2025.

In addition to music, Bieber’s new streetwear label SKYLRK dropped earlier the same day. The line includes slides, hoodies, tanks, and eyewear, reflecting the artist’s growing influence in fashion.

From billboard buzz to fashion firepower, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year in Justin Bieber’s career.

SWAG Tracklist

All I Can Take

Daisies

Yukon

Go Baby

Things You Do

Butterflies

Way It Is

First Place

Soulful

Walking Away

Glory Voice Memo

Devotion

Dadz Love

Therapy Session

Sweet Spot

405

Swag

Zuma House

Too Long

Forgiveness