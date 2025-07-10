Fergie Returns with “TOO MUCH x London Bridge” – A Nostalgic Reinvention 20 Years Later

Fergie is officially back, and she’s having fun with it. Nearly 20 years after the release of her explosive debut solo hit “London Bridge,” the pop icon has dropped a bold new version titled “TOO MUCH x London Bridge”, created for Lena Dunham’s new Netflix series Too Much. And yes—this time, it’s filmed on the actual London Bridge.

The updated version is more than a remix; it’s a statement. In 2006, the original video sparked confusion when it was shot in front of Tower Bridge, not London Bridge. That mix-up has been joked about for years, and in 2025, Fergie finally sets the record straight—with wit and flair. Joined by actress and comedian Meg Stalter, the face of Too Much, Fergie reclaims her place in pop history with self-aware brilliance.

The video, directed by Mia Barnes and produced in collaboration with Lena Dunham, blends nostalgia with modern energy. Fergie and Stalter strut across the real London Bridge, embracing past quirks while syncing perfectly with the show’s vibe. The song also kicks off Too Much, setting a playful tone for the series about a New Yorker (Stalter) finding love and chaos in London.

Fergie admitted she watched the series multiple times before filming, wanting to fully embody the mood. The result is a vibrant and clever update that bridges the past with today’s pop culture.

“TOO MUCH x London Bridge” is proof that Fergie still knows how to own the moment. It’s cheeky, fresh, and unmistakably hers—a true reinvention for both longtime fans and Gen Z first-timers.