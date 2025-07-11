BLACKPINK’s “JUMP”: The Explosive Comeback Track That’s Dominating 2025

BLACKPINK is officially back and louder than ever. Their new single, “JUMP”, dropped on July 11, 2025, marking the group’s first full release in three years — and it’s already shaking the K-pop world.

Premiered live during their DEADLINE World Tour kickoff in Goyang, South Korea, the track quickly went viral across social media, as fans worldwide celebrated their return. Now, the official studio version and cinematic music video are out, pushing BLACKPINK into a bold new sonic chapter.

“JUMP” isn’t just another pop song — it’s a hardstyle anthem infused with cinematic guitar riffs, electrifying drops, and an unpredictable hook that pulses with energy. Crafted by a powerhouse writing team — including TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, and more — and produced by Diplo, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums, the track showcases each member’s individuality while staying true to BLACKPINK’s powerful group identity.

- Advertisement -

JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA each bring distinct vocal flair, riding the track’s fierce beat with unmatched charisma. The single’s visuals, shot in Korea with a top international director, reflect the group’s global appeal and evolving artistry.

With 31 tour dates lined up across 16 major cities — including stops in Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Tokyo — BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Tour signals a massive return not only musically, but also culturally.

After solo ventures and a hiatus that kept fans guessing, “JUMP” proves BLACKPINK isn’t just back — they’re redefining K-pop’s global impact for 2025.

BLACKPINK – JUMP