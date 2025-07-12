Mariah Carey Drops “Type Dangerous” Remix EP Featuring Busta Rhymes, DJ Snake & More

Mariah Carey just turned up the heat with a surprise summer release that fans didn’t see coming. On July 11, 2025, the pop icon dropped a four-track remix EP of her latest single “Type Dangerous”, giving the sultry track new life through collaborations with some of music’s biggest names.

Leading the project is “The Remix of the Gods” — a gritty, lyrical firestorm featuring Method Man, Redman, and longtime collaborator Busta Rhymes. The trio brings raw energy over the song’s bouncy funk foundation, delivering punchline-packed verses that blend old-school swagger with modern flair.

Big Sean steps in with “The Sean Don Remix,” trading bars over a sleek beat with emotionally charged lines and a magnetic flow. DJ Snake’s “Touch The Soul of the People Remix” transforms the original into a smooth, Latin-infused club hit, while Brazilian superstar Luísa Sonza brings the “Brazil Funk Remix” to life with pulsating rhythms and a sensual Portuguese verse.

“Type Dangerous” first dropped in June as the lead single from Carey’s forthcoming 16th studio album — her first since Caution in 2018. The singer has since confirmed that the LP is complete and will feature 11 or 12 tracks, including her signature ballads and another summery single coming soon.

With the remix EP, Mariah bridges generations and genres, showcasing her versatility while keeping her loyal Lambily on edge for what’s next. If this surprise drop is any indication, Carey’s 2025 comeback is set to be one of her boldest yet.

Mariah Carey Type Dangerous – The Remixes