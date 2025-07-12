The Chainsmokers Drop “White Wine & Adderall” with Beau Nox: A UKG-Fueled Comeback

The Chainsmokers are kicking off their 2025 era with “White Wine & Adderall”, a brooding yet danceable single that taps into a raw emotional undercurrent. Released on July 11 and featuring haunting vocals from Dutch multi-instrumentalist Beau Nox, the track marks a bold sonic evolution for the Grammy-winning duo.

Driven by UK garage-inspired beats and drenched in melancholy, “White Wine & Adderall” was born out of creative uncertainty. “It took a whole day to get the main 3 lines,” shared Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. What began as a casual studio experiment with Beau Nox transformed into a breakout ID during the group’s global live sets, drawing viral attention and explosive crowd reactions.

The lyrics ooze emotional conflict, touching on themes of escapism, modern relationships, and late-night confusion — layered over jittery percussion and pulsing low-end grooves. The track’s high-gloss, animated visualizer further immerses fans in its moody, late-night vibe, offering a glimpse into The Chainsmokers’ reinvented sound.

Fans familiar with their past hits like “Don’t Let Me Down” will appreciate the signature songwriting—still sharp, still emotionally potent—but framed by fresh, club-ready textures. It’s a nod to the UKG wave that’s resurging in the global dance scene, now reinterpreted through the duo’s own genre-blending lens.

“The lads are insanely talented. In a landscape where trends can sometimes overshadow substance, they continue to pioneer sound and music with originality and purpose. Couldn’t think of a better way to preface my upcoming album.”

The single release lands in the middle of a global run for The Chainsmokers who recently wrapped a stretch of headline shows across Asia incl. World DJ Festival’s Japanese debut and Singapore’s new Expo Arena. The coming weeks will see them lead venues across North America and Europe incl. Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary and a coveted slot at Cavo Paradiso Club in Mykonos.

