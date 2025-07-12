back to top
Travis Scott Announces “Jackboys 2” Release with 17 New Tracks and Bun B Hosting

The long-awaited Cactus Jack compilation returns July 13 with trunk-rattling heat and surprise features.

By Echo Langford
Hip-Hop Music News, Artists & Culture

Travis Scott is officially bringing back the Cactus Jack crew. Jackboys 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2019 compilation, is dropping Sunday, July 13, with 17 brand-new tracks and Houston rap legend Bun B serving as host.

A graphic posted across Scott’s social media this week confirmed the release date and described the project as “full of trunk-rattling classics in the making.” The announcement comes after months of teasing, including branded Lamborghini deliveries to collaborators and the recent release of the Jackboys & Travis Scott single “2000 Excursion”, featuring Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

While the full guest list is still under wraps, the hype is real. Artists like Glorilla, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Waka Flocka Flame, Tyla, and SahBabii have all teased their involvement through cryptic posts and branded visuals. With Bun B at the helm, Jackboys 2 promises a blend of old-school credibility and new-school chaos.

This project signals the start of another active era for Travis Scott, following his Utopia album in 2023 and the re-release of Days Before Rodeo for its 10th anniversary. Earlier this year, he performed his single “4X4” during the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show and later headlined Coachella.

With Jackboys 2, Scott reaffirms his role not just as a solo star, but as a tastemaker and curator. Expect anthems, surprises, and a relentless energy that defines the Cactus Jack brand.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

