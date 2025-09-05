Justin Bieber Drops Swag II: 44 Tracks, Big Collabs (2025)

Justin Bieber has doubled down on his most ambitious era yet. In the early hours of September 3, 2025, the pop superstar released his surprise new album Swag II, the follow-up to July’s Swag.

Clocking in at over two hours with a sprawling 44 tracks, Swag II is Bieber’s eighth studio album and one of the most expansive records of his career.

What’s on Swag II 🎶

The album opens with singles “Speed Demon,” “Better Man,” and “Love Song,” before diving into an extensive lineup of collaborations. Highlights include:

Tems on “I THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL”

Bakar on “DON’T WANNA”

Hurricane Chris on “POPPIN’ MY S**”*

Eddie Benjamin on “OPEN UP YOUR HEART” & “SWAG” (with Cash Cobain)

Gunna on “WAY IT IS”

Druski on “SOULFUL,” “THERAPY SESSION,” and “STANDING ON BUSINESS”

Dijon on “DEVOTION”

Lil B on “DADZ LOVE”

Sexyy Red on “SWEET SPOT”

Marvin Winans on “FORGIVENESS”

The rollout was characteristically last-minute: Bieber teased the project with billboards and Instagram posts only hours before release, embracing a bold baby pink aesthetic that contrasts the black-and-white visuals of the first Swag.

Bieber’s Creative Streak ✨

Swag II arrives just weeks after Swag, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, giving Bieber his biggest streaming week ever. While Swag leaned into R&B textures, the sequel broadens its palette with pop-focused hooks, rap features, and experimental production.

This back-to-back album release underscores Bieber’s relentless drive to reclaim the spotlight after years of career turbulence, including a Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis that forced him to cancel tours and his high-profile split from longtime manager Scooter Braun.

The Road to Swag II 🌍

Despite setbacks, Bieber has stepped into a new era. He became a first-time father in 2024 when wife Hailey gave birth to their son, Jack Blues, who recently turned one.

Now, with 44 songs packed into a single release, Bieber is proving he’s not only back—he’s working harder than ever. Swag II is a bold testament to resilience, reinvention, and, of course, endless swag.