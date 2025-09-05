After five years away, Kevin Parker has officially announced the long-awaited return of Tame Impala. The new album, titled Deadbeat, arrives October 17, 2025 via Columbia Records, marking the psychedelic project’s first full-length release since 2020’s The Slow Rush.

The record will include previously released singles “End of the Summer” and “Loser”, both of which showcase Parker’s knack for pushing Tame Impala’s sound into new and adventurous territory.

New Singles “Loser” & “End of the Summer” 🌌

The rollout of Deadbeat began this past July with “End of the Summer,” a shimmering track paired with a kaleidoscopic split-screen video. Parker followed it with “Loser,” a hypnotic, drum-heavy anthem that dives even deeper into his rave-inspired influences.

The “Loser” video, directed by KRISTOFSKI, stars actor-musician Joe Keery (aka Djo, from Stranger Things), who briefly swaps places with Parker in a surreal narrative about a drifting burnout.

Together, the singles highlight Parker’s fusion of electronic textures, psychedelic layering, and dance-floor-ready rhythms—hinting at a record that feels both familiar and boldly experimental.

What to Expect from Deadbeat 🎧

According to a press release, Deadbeat is “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene.” Parker worked on the album between his Fremantle hometown and his studio in Injidup, carefully crafting the 12-song tracklist.

This immersive influence suggests a shift toward rave-inspired beats and euphoric textures—an evolution of Tame Impala’s already expansive psychedelic pop. Fans can expect a record that connects Parker’s signature melodic sensibilities with a darker, more rhythm-driven atmosphere.

Kevin Parker’s Busy Five Years 🌍

Though The Slow Rush dropped back in 2020, Parker has been far from idle. His highlights since then include:

Winning his first Grammy for the Justice collaboration “Neverender.”

Contributing tracks to major films, including Barbie ("Journey to the Real World"), Dungeons & Dragons ("Wings of Time"), Elvis, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Collaborating with heavyweights like Thundercat, Gorillaz, Justice, The Streets, and Dua Lipa .

Delivering acclaimed remixes for artists including 070 Shake, Crowded House, and Justice.

With Deadbeat, Parker is poised to bring Tame Impala back into the spotlight—offering fans both a nostalgic return and a glimpse of the future of psychedelic music.