Tame Impala Release “End of Summer” Ahead of Long-Awaited 2025 Album

Tame Impala have officially marked their return with a brand-new single titled End of Summer, giving fans a first sonic glimpse into their long-anticipated fifth studio album, expected to drop later in 2025. The band’s mastermind, Kevin Parker, had previously hinted at new material in early July through a cryptic social media post that featured a studio board with 13 tracks labeled as “ready.”

End of Summer arrives five years after the release of their critically acclaimed 2020 album The Slow Rush, and it’s already creating waves among fans and critics alike. The track is drenched in Parker’s signature psychedelic textures, dreamy synth layers, and introspective lyrics — a perfect blend of nostalgia and evolution. It effortlessly captures the melancholic transition of seasons, both literal and emotional, making it a powerful statement as the lead single.

The track’s release suggests that the wait for the full project is nearly over. While no official album title or release date has been announced, the polished production and thematic cohesion of End of Summer indicate that Parker is once again delivering a meticulously crafted musical experience.

- Advertisement -

A music video accompanies the single, visually mirroring the track’s ethereal and introspective tone. With “End of Summer,” Tame Impala prove they’re still at the forefront of modern psychedelia, blending innovation with emotional depth.