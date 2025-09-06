Kevin Parker is officially back in the spotlight. His project Tame Impala has unveiled its highly anticipated fifth studio album, Deadbeat, arriving October 17, 2025. Alongside the release, Parker announced an extensive U.S. tour, kicking off on Halloween night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

This marks the band’s first album in over five years since The Slow Rush (2020) and their most ambitious tour yet, with multiple double-night stops in major cities.

A New Sonic Chapter: Deadbeat

Deadbeat is being described as a collection of “wickedly potent club-psych explorations,” pulling inspiration from Australia’s underground bush doof and rave scene. Unlike the dreamy macro themes of The Slow Rush, Parker leans into intimate, everyday emotions, weaving stories of “self-medication in lieu of self-care.”

The singles “End of the Summer” and “Loser”—the latter featuring a music video starring Joe Keery (Djo, Stranger Things)—have given fans an early glimpse of Parker’s evolving sound. With stripped-down minimalism, playful vocals, and euphoric beats, this album hints at a freer, looser version of Tame Impala than ever before.

Tame Impala 2025 Tour Dates

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new tracks live. The Deadbeat Tour launches October 31 with two nights in Brooklyn before hitting Chicago, Austin, San Diego, Inglewood, and Oakland. Expect immersive visuals, sprawling light shows, and Parker’s ever-growing confidence as a frontman—something he once admitted took years to master.

Full Itinerary:

Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 11 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Tickets are expected to sell fast—fans can already sign up for early access through official channels.

What This Era Means for Fans

After influencing artists as diverse as Lil Yachty and Dua Lipa, Parker seems ready to focus inward, balancing his perfectionism with newfound spontaneity. With Deadbeat and the 2025 tour, Tame Impala’s legacy as one of the most innovative psych-pop projects of the century looks set to expand even further.