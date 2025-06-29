Dua Lipa Pays Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with “Nothing Compares 2 U” in Dublin Finale

Dua Lipa closed out the UK leg of her Radical Optimism Tour in a powerful way — with a heartfelt tribute to Irish icon Sinéad O’Connor at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The pop superstar performed a stunning rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” originally penned by Prince but immortalized by O’Connor in 1990.

“Tonight, I am honored to perform a song by a late Irish legend,” Lipa told the sold-out crowd before launching into the emotional ballad.

Wearing a striking lace white catsuit, Lipa gave the song a grounded, soulful delivery that resonated throughout the stadium. Thousands of fans lit up the night with flashlights, creating a truly unforgettable moment. The performance served as a moving homage to O’Connor, who passed away in 2023 but remains one of Ireland’s most influential voices.

The tribute is part of a larger trend on the Radical Optimism Tour, where Lipa has been performing regional covers in each city. From Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” with Jay Kay in London, to “Valerie” with The Zutons’ Dave McCabe in Liverpool, and even The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” in their hometown — Lipa is clearly honoring the musical legacy of each region she visits.

Earlier in the tour, during her Australian and New Zealand run, the singer surprised fans with covers of Lorde, AC/DC, and Kylie Minogue, alongside guest appearances by Tame Impala, Troye Sivan, and Neil Finn of Crowded House. The trend continued through Europe with a Spanish-language take on Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in Madrid.

At Dublin’s finale, however, it was Sinéad O’Connor’s voice that echoed most clearly through Lipa — making it a standout moment in an already memorable tour.