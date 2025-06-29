Glastonbury 2025: Bob Vylan and Kneecap Under Investigation After Pro-Palestine Chants

Glastonbury 2025 took a sharply political turn Saturday afternoon when performances by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap group Kneecap ignited backlash — and are now under police investigation.

The Somerset Police confirmed via a statement on X that they are reviewing video footage of the artists’ performances on the West Holts Stage to determine whether any criminal offenses were committed:

“We are aware of comments made by performers at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon. Footage is being assessed to determine if any offenses require investigation.”

The most widely circulated clip came from Bob Vylan’s set, which was livestreamed on BBC iPlayer. The duo led the crowd in chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine,” while Palestinian flags filled the air. The band also proclaimed:

“Free Palestine. The UN calls it genocide — the BBC calls it a ‘conflict.’ From the river to the sea, Palestine must and will be free.”

The BBC has since removed the performance from its platform and issued a statement:

“Some comments during the live set were deeply offensive. The stream included on-screen warnings, and the performance will not be available on demand.”

Festival organizers issued a strong response via Instagram:

“We oppose all forms of war, terrorism, antisemitism, hate speech, and incitement to violence. The views of individual artists do not reflect Glastonbury’s position.”

Shortly after, Kneecap took the stage to a massive crowd, chanting “F** Keir Starmer”* and “Free Palestine.” Their set went unaired by the BBC, which had already chosen not to include it in its festival coverage — a move likely tied to Mo Chara’s ongoing UK terrorism charges for alleged support of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Israeli Embassy called the rhetoric “deeply disturbing,” while UK Conservative MPs swiftly condemned both acts. However, social media reactions were mixed, with many praising the artists for speaking out.