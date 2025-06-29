Get ready to move with the ultimate 2025 Summer Dance Megamix, crafted by Fotis MC. This high-energy mix blends the hottest disco, pop, house, and Latin house remixes into a non-stop party soundtrack.

Featuring tracks and remixes from Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Purple Disco Machine, David Guetta, Sia, Cedric Gervais, The Kolors, Ludwig, Pitbull, and many more – this mix captures the sound of summer like never before.

Perfect for beach parties, workouts, or just vibing with friends, this megamix is your go-to playlist for 2025. Feel the groove, turn up the volume, and let Fotis MC take you on a ride through the freshest dance anthems of the year.

🎧 Stream it now and own your summer!