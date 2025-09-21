Doja Cat Drops Tracklist for New Album ‘Vie’ Ahead of Sept. 26 Release

Doja Cat Reveals Tracklist for New Album Vie, Dropping Sept. 26

A New Era for Pop Doja

Doja Cat is stepping into her Vie era. The Grammy-winning star has officially revealed the full 15-track list for her upcoming fifth studio album, due Friday, September 26 via Kemosabe and RCA Records. The record, influenced by glossy ‘80s pop sounds, arrives without a single guest feature — continuing the bold creative streak she embraced on her last LP Scarlet.

Fans had already gotten a taste of the project through the lead single “Jealous Type,” which climbed to No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and cracked the Hot 100. Doja showcased the song in a buzzy performance at the 2025 MTV VMAs alongside Kenny G, cementing its place as one of her strongest singles yet.

The Tracklist: No Features, Just Doja

The unveiled tracklist reveals a playful yet intimate journey through themes of love, sex, and self-reflection. Song titles include “Couples Therapy,” “Lipstain,” “Acts of Service,” and “Aaah Men!” — a wink at the frustrations and contradictions of modern romance.

- Advertisement -

Here is the complete Vie tracklist:

Cards Jealous Type Aaah Men! Couples Therapy Gorgeous Stranger - Advertisement - All Mine Take Me Dancing Lipstain Silly! Fun! Acts of Service Make It Up Happy One More Time Come Back

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOyoAzSEYLI/

Much like her 2014 debut EP Purrr!, the new project features no collaborators. Doja has hinted that this stripped-down approach is intentional, allowing her vision to shine without outside voices.

Inside the Sound of Vie

Musically, Vie finds Doja Cat reconnecting with her pop instincts while experimenting with retro flourishes. She confirmed that producer Jack Antonoff (known for work with Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift) was involved in shaping the record, describing the sessions as both playful and personal.

“I really played through the whole thing,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I wanted to use my voice in less conventional ways. There’s shrieking, softness, and experimentation. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Doja also explained that the project explores her own perspective on intimacy. “This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future — my hope, my hopefulness,” she shared, teasing songs like “All Mine” and “Aaah Men!”

Career Momentum and Rollout Strategy

Interestingly, Doja prioritized the rollout of Vie so highly that she even stepped away from her scheduled set at Austin City Limits. Fans noted that she’s leaning into a more music-focused promotional strategy this time, with fewer flashy controversies and more attention on her sound and songwriting.

Adding to the anticipation, Doja has already confirmed that a deluxe edition of Vie is in the works — even before the standard album has dropped. Pre-orders are already live, though the tracklist for the extended version remains under wraps.

What’s Next: Live Shows and TV Appearances

Following the release, Doja Cat will celebrate the new era with her Ma Vie World Tour, which is kicking off in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand later this year. North American dates have yet to be announced, leaving fans eager for more.

In the meantime, U.S. audiences will get a taste of Vie when Doja appears as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 4, alongside host Bad Bunny. The episode is expected to feature the live debut of one or more of her fresh tracks.

Conclusion: A Defining Chapter

With no features, an adventurous ‘80s-inspired sound, and a confident creative direction, Vie could mark one of the most defining moments in Doja Cat’s career. Whether playful or vulnerable, the tracklist suggests an album that captures her artistry at full power.

As the countdown to September 26 continues, all eyes are on Doja Cat — and if history is any guide, she’s about to dominate the conversation once again.