Doja Cat Drops New Single “Jealous Type” from Vie

Doja Cat Drops New Single “Jealous Type” Ahead of Vie

Doja Cat has officially launched the era of her highly anticipated album Vie with the release of its lead single, “Jealous Type.” The track, out now via Kemosabe/RCA, was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff and Ari Starace (Y2K). With a blend of nostalgic pop hooks, 80s-inspired production, and a sharp rap verse, the single showcases Doja’s versatility while offering fans a taste of what’s to come from the new record.

The song was first introduced live during Doja’s set at Outside Lands Festival, where she teased fans with its playful energy. Now paired with a striking music video directed by Boni Mata, “Jealous Type” merges retro visuals with Doja’s signature charisma. The video further amplifies the track’s colorful, dynamic vibe, cementing its status as a standout lead single.

A Fresh Sound for a New Era

While Doja Cat’s last project Scarlet leaned heavily into darker and edgier aesthetics, Vie promises to explore lighter, playful territory. “Jealous Type” is a clear reflection of that shift, with shimmering 80s pop influences layered alongside a mid-song rap that keeps her hip-hop roots intact.

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview, Doja described the creative process of the album as both personal and experimental. Working with Jack Antonoff for the first time allowed her to explore new sonic ground while still keeping her unique style front and center. She emphasized the fun and freedom she felt while recording, noting that Vie includes everything from goofy, high-energy tracks to more heartfelt moments.

What’s Next: Vie and the Ma Vie World Tour

Vie is set for release on September 26, with pre-orders already open. While the full tracklist hasn’t been revealed, fans can expect more surprises as Doja continues rolling out singles. Alongside the album, the artist will embark on the Ma Vie World Tour, starting shortly after her appearance at Austin City Limits Festival. Only a handful of dates have been announced so far, but more shows are expected to follow.

With “Jealous Type,” Doja Cat once again proves her ability to evolve while staying authentic. The track’s blend of pop, rap, and retro flair positions it as a strong contender for her next big hit — and a perfect preview of the vibrant era Vie is about to deliver.

Ma Vie World Tour:

11/18 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/22 Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

11/25 Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/29 Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/01 Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/07 Manila, PH @ SM Mall Of Asia

12/10 Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

12/13 Seoul, KR @ Kintex Hall 10

12/15 Tokyo, JP @ K-Arena Yokohama

12/18 Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6

12/21 Kaohsiung City, TW @ Kaohsiung Arena