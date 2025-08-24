Tom Morello on Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Days

Tom Morello Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Days

More than a month has passed since the world lost Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness. His passing left a deep void in the heavy metal community and beyond, even if many knew his health struggles had worsened in recent years.

One of the most touching tributes has come from Tom Morello, guitarist of Rage Against the Machine and a close friend and collaborator of Osbourne. Speaking in a recent interview with Chicago’s Q101 Radio, Morello shared memories of Ozzy’s last days and his final show.

A Fragile but Unstoppable Legend

Osbourne’s health issues were evident during his last performance with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham. Fans saw a more fragile version of the rock icon, but that did not stop him from taking the stage one last time. In front of 45,000 devoted fans, Ozzy delivered an unforgettable farewell, performing classics like Paranoid and Crazy Train.

According to Morello, Ozzy was fully aware that the end was near. “If it’s your time to go—though I wish Ozzy had lived another 30 years—I believe you know it,” he said. That awareness, coupled with his determination to perform, made the moment even more profound.

A Legacy That Defied the Odds

For Morello, Ozzy’s ability to play one last show and feel the overwhelming love of the crowd was monumental. “The fact that he lived to perform those songs one final time and receive that outpouring of love is incredibly important,” he reflected.

Despite the sadness surrounding his passing, Morello emphasized that it was a miracle Ozzy lived as long as he did, given his notorious history of excess. His survival, resilience, and music remain a testament to his indomitable spirit and influence on generations of fans and artists.

Remembering the Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne’s death is undeniably a tragedy, but his legacy is larger than life. He leaves behind not only unforgettable songs and performances but also a spirit of rebellion, survival, and authenticity that shaped the very foundation of heavy metal.

As Tom Morello highlighted, Ozzy’s final bow was not just a concert—it was a celebration of a life that defied the odds and a career that will forever inspire.