A Legal Dispute Among The Police

The Police were one of the most successful rock bands of the late 1970s and 1980s, blending punk, reggae, and new wave into a unique sound. Their frontman, Sting, went on to build a monumental solo career, while guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland pursued music in their own directions. Now, decades later, the three musicians are back in the headlines—but this time for legal reasons.

According to reports from The Sun, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland have filed a lawsuit against Sting, claiming unpaid royalties from The Police’s catalog. The legal action, lodged in London’s High Court, demands millions of pounds in compensation.

Failed Attempts at an Out-of-Court Settlement

Sources close to the situation revealed that the dispute had been building for years. Lawyers on both sides attempted to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, but discussions reached a deadlock. With no resolution in sight, Summers and Copeland felt they had no choice but to take the matter to court.

The lawsuit also names Sting’s company, Magnetic Publishing Limited, as part of the dispute. While details remain limited, one spokesperson for Sting clarified that the lawsuit does not involve the band’s most famous track, Every Breath You Take, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

What This Means for The Police’s Legacy

As of now, none of the three former bandmates have made official public statements regarding the case. However, the legal battle underscores the enduring financial and legal complexities surrounding major rock bands, even decades after their heyday.

For fans, it is a sobering reminder that behind the music that defined an era, business disputes often simmer for years. Whether this lawsuit will affect The Police’s legacy or future collaborations remains uncertain, but it highlights the lasting impact of music rights and royalties in the modern music industry.