Steven Wilson and the Lost Black Sabbath Tapes

The Remix Project That Never Happened

Steven Wilson has built a remarkable reputation not only as a solo musician and leader of Porcupine Tree, but also as one of the most respected remixers of classic rock albums. Over the past two decades, he has revisited and revitalized the catalogs of iconic bands like King Crimson, Yes, Jethro Tull, XTC, and Tears for Fears. His remixes have introduced younger generations to legendary records with a fresh clarity and depth of sound.

Naturally, fans expected the same treatment for Black Sabbath’s groundbreaking early albums. However, the project never materialized due to a frustrating obstacle: the original multitrack master tapes are missing.

Discovering the Problem with Vol. 4

While working on Vol. 4—the 1972 album that features tracks like Changes and Supernaut—Wilson found himself unable to locate the master tapes needed for a proper remix. In an interview with Noise11, he explained that both he and the record label were eager to proceed, but without the tapes, the project was impossible.

What did surface, however, were rehearsal tapes and outtakes of the band working through different versions of their songs. Wilson mixed these alternate takes, giving fans a rare glimpse into Black Sabbath’s creative process. For dedicated listeners, hearing early renditions of Wheels of Confusion or Supernaut is like traveling back in time to the very heart of the band’s studio sessions.

A Wider Issue Across the Catalog

Unfortunately, this issue isn’t limited to Vol. 4. According to Wilson, much of Black Sabbath’s entire catalog of multitrack masters has effectively disappeared. For music historians and fans alike, this represents a huge cultural loss, as it prevents the possibility of modern remixes that could highlight the band’s pioneering sound in today’s high-definition audio landscape.

Still, the survival of rehearsal tapes is a small victory. They allow us to appreciate the raw power and evolving ideas behind one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time. Even without the polished remixes, the outtakes reveal the energy and experimentation that defined Black Sabbath at their creative peak.