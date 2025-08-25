Bad Bunny Drops Beach-Themed “Weltita” Video

Playful Energy Meets Artistic Vision

Work and play become inseparable in Bad Bunny’s new music video for “Weltita”, his collaboration with Chuwi. Directed by Siempreric and Robinson Florian, the video shows the artists spending a carefree day on the beach, turning childhood games into friendly competitions. From a round of musical chairs—where Bad Bunny claims the last seat like a throne—to water gun battles and sandcastle-building, the visuals radiate both fun and nostalgia.

But the playfulness doesn’t last long. Just as quickly as they build sandcastles, the group tears them down, echoing the rebellious energy of the track. It’s a lighthearted yet symbolic gesture that mirrors Bad Bunny’s playful but reflective approach to life and art.

A Song Born from Collaboration

According to Chuwi’s Wester Aldarondo, the collaboration began almost by chance. After Bad Bunny shared the track, the group asked if they could add their own production to it. Though hesitant at first, Bad Bunny ultimately embraced the idea. “We sent it back, scared they were gonna hate it,” Aldarondo recalled, “and then out of the blue he told us to get to the studio to finish the song. That’s when we knew he liked it.”

- Advertisement -

This spontaneous creative process highlights the organic nature of “Weltita”, making it a track born from both experimentation and trust.

A Tribute to Puerto Rico in Visual Form

“Weltita” is part of Bad Bunny’s album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a record dedicated to Puerto Rico and its cultural legacy. Although the album begins with references to New York—a nod to the historic experiences of Puerto Rican migrants—the heart of the project lies on the island itself.

The “Weltita” video embraces this vision fully. Its raw, intimate beach setting showcases Bad Bunny among friends, free from the pressures of fame, and reconnecting with simple pleasures. The visual style mirrors the album’s stripped-down, reflective tone, making it both a personal love letter and a universal reminder of the importance of cherishing fleeting moments.