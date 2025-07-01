Doja Cat Announces First Pop-Driven Album “Vie,” Set for Fall Release

Doja Cat is stepping into a new era. The Grammy-winning artist revealed her upcoming album “Vie” will be a pop-focused project — her first — in a candid new V Magazine cover story released July 1.

Expected to arrive this fall, Vie marks a creative shift for Doja, who’s long straddled the lines between rap, R&B, and alternative styles. This time, she’s owning the “pop” label — with a twist.

“I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” Doja told V. “Pop is just that it’s popular… They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

But don’t expect soft, bubblegum sonics alone. Doja is still rapping heavily across the album, and the themes dive deep into love, sex, and emotional complexity — not just breakups and angst.

“It’s about relationships in general, and relationships with yourself,” she said. “It’s about how I want love to look in the future — what I hope it could be.”

“Vie” Is a New Sound — But the Same Honesty

Doja, now 29, says she’s focusing more on craft than charts — letting go of the “little monster” chasing success.

“I want to avoid that little monster… I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here?” she explained. “I would not be an artist if I didn’t care.”

Even if Vie doesn’t match the commercial heights of 2023’s Scarlet — which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 — she’s committed to putting out what feels real.