Miley Cyrus & Naomi Campbell Dazzle in the Debut Video for “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell have joined forces in a visual spectacle that fans didn’t see coming — but now can’t stop watching. The music video for “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” which dropped Monday, marks a bold entry in Cyrus’ new album era and delivers a captivating high-fashion experience.

Directed with style and attitude, the video features Grammy winner Miley Cyrus walking a cinematic runway alongside global supermodel Naomi Campbell. The two icons share the screen in a crescendo of energy, elegance, and intensity — bringing glamour and power into perfect alignment.

The track is featured on Cyrus’ latest album, Something Beautiful, which also includes “End of the World” and “Easy Lover.” The project merges raw emotional storytelling with sophisticated pop production, offering a soundscape that’s as dramatic as it is tender.

But the release of the music video was just the beginning.

Disney+ Experience Incoming

Coinciding with the video drop, Disney announced a premiere date for the audio-visual special “Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful” — arriving July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu (U.S. only). The 13-track pop opera is described as “a cinematic fantasy”, merging performance art and narrative flair into an immersive digital experience.

The special had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, drawing critical praise for its bold visuals and emotional themes.

“With ‘Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,’ Cyrus proves once again she’s unafraid to take artistic risks,” says an official press statement. “And Naomi Campbell’s presence brings an elevated sense of timeless style.”

The collaboration marks a rare crossover between the music and fashion elite — creating not just a video, but a full-blown cultural moment.