Deezer Reveals Nearly 1 in 5 Songs Uploaded Are Fully AI-Generated — New Tag System Introduced

The rise of artificial intelligence in music is no longer a distant scenario — it’s already reshaping digital platforms. French streaming service Deezer has disclosed that nearly 18% of daily uploads — around 20,000 songs — are now entirely generated by AI, not merely assisted.

This revelation comes from Deezer’s deployment of advanced detection software, capable of automatically identifying tracks composed solely by artificial intelligence. Unlike tools that simply aid music production, this concerns full-song creations with no human composer, vocalist, or instrumentalist involved.

🎧 Key facts:

18% of daily uploads to Deezer are 100% AI-generated

That’s over 20,000 tracks every day

Only 0.5% of all songs on the platform are currently AI-based — but the trend is accelerating

70% of AI music uploads show signs of fraudulent intent, Deezer says

While platforms like Spotify and Apple Music haven’t taken a public stance, Deezer is pioneering a transparent approach, introducing labels to inform users when a track has been generated by artificial intelligence.

“AI isn’t inherently good or bad,” says Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “But we believe that responsible and transparent usage is key to maintaining trust between users and the music industry.”

Lanternier also emphasized the importance of protecting songwriter and artist rights, especially at a time when large AI models are being trained using real songs — often without permission — raising red flags around copyright law.

Deezer’s AI-detection tool can distinguish between “innocent” AI-generated uploads and manipulative attempts, such as artificially boosting engagement or plagiarizing artist styles. Tracks found to be violating policy are removed from the platform, while others are simply tagged.

A Financial Threat to Artists

According to a recent study from CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers) and PMP Strategy — with Deezer’s participation — AI-generated music could threaten nearly €4 billion in annual revenue for musicians by 2028, representing almost a quarter of the industry’s income.

🎙️ The question now is not if, but how platforms will regulate this wave.