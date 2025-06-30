Ludvig Forssell’s Score for Death Stranding 2 Released for the First Time — Stream the Cinematic Soundtrack Now

In a gift to gamers and film score lovers alike, Ludvig Forssell’s haunting, cinematic soundtrack for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is now officially available to stream — and it’s as epic as the game itself.
Known for his atmospheric work on the original Death Stranding, Forssell returns with a 56-track sonic journey that weaves orchestral drama, ambient tension, and emotional vocals into the DNA of Hideo Kojima’s narrative-rich world. The score opens with “Should We Have Connected?”, a contemplative theme that sets the tone for a game obsessed with isolation and reconnection.
Notably, Troy Baker — who plays the formidable antagonist Higgs — lends his voice to two standout pieces: “One Last Fight Part 2” and “Homecoming.” Swedish vocalist Amelie Anna adds depth to the stunning seven-minute track “På En Mörk, Stjärnklar Natt.”
The soundtrack complements other musical collaborations from the game: Woodkid contributed a more pop-forward companion album featuring Elle Fanning and Bryce Dessner of The National, while Caroline Polachek penned the haunting title theme.
