Alex Warren & ROSÉ’s “On My Mind” Is 2025’s Most Captivating Pop Duet

When worlds collide, magic happens—and “On My Mind” is proof. The unexpected yet seamless collaboration between rising pop auteur Alex Warren and K-pop icon ROSÉ of BLACKPINK is already stirring global waves. Released in early July 2025, the track is a haunting blend of emotional lyricism, alt-pop textures, and cinematic vocals that refuses to fade from the listener’s memory.

Warren’s vulnerable songwriting meets ROSÉ’s ethereal tone, making this duet more than a single—it’s an emotional reckoning. Rooted in heartbreak and longing, the song explores what it means to be haunted by a love that lingers long after it’s gone.

Driven by indie-tinged production and stripped-back verses, “On My Mind” is built for both Spotify’s Viral 50 and late-night introspection. The chorus—soaring and soul-baring—cements its place in the year’s standout releases.

Notable Lyrics: “You’re the silence in my symphony / Still playing in my head”

For Fans Of: Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Cultural Impact: ROSÉ’s crossover continues BLACKPINK’s global pop legacy.

Warren told : “It’s the most personal track I’ve ever written—sharing it with ROSÉ gave it the voice I never could alone.”

Alex Warren & ROSÉ – On My Mind