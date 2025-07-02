back to top
Greek Edition

Alex Warren & ROSÉ’s “On My Mind” Is 2025’s Most Captivating Pop Duet

A bold pop collaboration blending raw emotion and genre-defying sounds.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

When worlds collide, magic happens—and “On My Mind” is proof. The unexpected yet seamless collaboration between rising pop auteur Alex Warren and K-pop icon ROSÉ of BLACKPINK is already stirring global waves. Released in early July 2025, the track is a haunting blend of emotional lyricism, alt-pop textures, and cinematic vocals that refuses to fade from the listener’s memory.

Warren’s vulnerable songwriting meets ROSÉ’s ethereal tone, making this duet more than a single—it’s an emotional reckoning. Rooted in heartbreak and longing, the song explores what it means to be haunted by a love that lingers long after it’s gone.

Driven by indie-tinged production and stripped-back verses, “On My Mind” is built for both Spotify’s Viral 50 and late-night introspection. The chorus—soaring and soul-baring—cements its place in the year’s standout releases.

- Advertisement -
  • Notable Lyrics: “You’re the silence in my symphony / Still playing in my head”
  • For Fans Of: Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift’s Folklore
  • Cultural Impact: ROSÉ’s crossover continues BLACKPINK’s global pop legacy.

Warren told : “It’s the most personal track I’ve ever written—sharing it with ROSÉ gave it the voice I never could alone.”

Alex Warren & ROSÉ – On My Mind

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved