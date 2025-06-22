Dua Lipa Brings Out Charli XCX at Wembley for Explosive “360” Performance on Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa made London’s Wembley Stadium her own this weekend — twice — with back-to-back sold-out shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. But it was night two, on Saturday, June 21, that gave fans an extra shot of adrenaline thanks to a surprise guest: Charli XCX.

“So for this next song, I thought I’d bring a friend out,” Lipa teased the crowd, dressed in head-to-toe neon as the stage lit up in signature Brat green. “Let me tell you, she is the biggest brat I’ve ever known.” Moments later, Charli XCX appeared to perform “360”, the breakout hit from her 2024 album Brat, alongside Lipa — marking a major live collab between two of pop’s boldest forces.

The surprise came one night after Lipa shared the stage with Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, performing the iconic 1996 hit “Virtual Insanity.” The collaborations continued a pattern on the Radical Optimism Tour, where Lipa has routinely paid homage to local legends or welcomed fan-favorite guests. Past stops have featured tributes to artists like AC/DC, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue, as well as guest spots from Troye Sivan, Tame Impala, and Neil Finn of Crowded House.

Wembley marked Lipa’s first-ever solo headlining residency at the 90,000-capacity venue — a milestone she celebrated with heartfelt thanks and an encouraging note from none other than the Spice Girls: “That’s Girl Power!! We love you!”

Next up, Lipa headlines Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (June 24–25) and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium (June 27), before taking Radical Optimism stateside for an arena run beginning September 5 in Chicago.

