Tomorrowland Opens First-Ever Flagship Store in Ibiza, Merging Fashion, Music, and Magic

Tomorrowland is bringing its signature enchantment to Ibiza with the grand opening of its first-ever flagship store on the island — a space that reimagines retail as a fully immersive cultural experience.

Nestled in the heart of the new Ibiza Gallery complex and just steps away from Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, the 478 square meter store merges lifestyle, fashion, music, and gastronomy into a dreamlike world inspired by two decades of the iconic Belgian festival. Designed by The Great Library Design Studio, the space radiates the magic Tomorrowland is known for, with thematic design touches like its symbolic butterflies, ambient lighting, and a sweeping concrete staircase that serves as a visual centerpiece.

Beyond retail, the store acts as a multisensory hub. Guests can shop exclusive Tomorrowland merchandise, accessories, and limited-edition collaborations with brands like Serax, MORPHO, Baobab Collection, JBL, Sarda, and Ridley.

Step outside, and you’ll find a stunning 269.5 m² terrace, transformed into a green retreat for laid-back afternoons and Sunset Sessions, featuring live DJ sets curated by the festival’s global music network. Inside, visitors can walk through the Tomorrowland Expo, an interactive timeline celebrating the festival’s legacy, milestones, and mythical themes.

Rounding out the experience is an in-store tattoo studio, offering official Tomorrowland designs in an intimate, creative setting — perfect for fans looking to make the magic permanent.

Open year-round, the Tomorrowland Ibiza Store marks a bold step in expanding the brand’s universe, bringing together the festival’s passionate global community in one of dance music’s most iconic locations.