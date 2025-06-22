Boney M & R3HAB Reimagine Disco Classic “Sunny” for a New Generation

The classic feel-good anthem “Sunny” is back — this time with a bold electronic spin. Boney M, the legendary disco group behind the 1976 hit, has joined forces with global DJ and producer R3HAB to reintroduce the track to a new generation of dance music lovers.

Originally written by Bobby Hebb in 1963 as a heartfelt response to personal and national tragedies — including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy — “Sunny” has long stood as a symbol of resilience and optimism. Boney M’s 1976 disco version turned it into a global smash, infused with upbeat grooves and signature ’70s flair.

Now in 2025, R3HAB, known for electrifying collaborations with the likes of Rita Ora, ZAYN, and Luis Fonsi, delivers a remix that’s equal parts nostalgic and forward-looking. His production preserves the iconic melodic line and vocal warmth of the original while layering in bass-heavy drops, synth-laced breakdowns, and festival-ready energy.

Released via BMG, the track has already captured attention across streaming platforms and DJ playlists. Fans of the original have praised the remix’s respectful nod to the source material, while younger audiences are embracing it as a vibrant dancefloor staple — a bridge between disco’s golden era and modern EDM.

More than just a remix, “Sunny” 2025 is a reminder of music’s timeless ability to evolve — and to shine light, no matter the decade.

Listen: Boney M, R3HAB – Sunny