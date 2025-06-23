Kneecap’s Controversial Glastonbury Slot Sparks Political Backlash in the U.K.

Irish rap trio Kneecap is at the center of political and public controversy ahead of their scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival next Saturday. The group, known for their pro-Palestinian activism and provocative political statements, is facing growing calls for removal from the lineup — including from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer, speaking to The Sun, said the group’s appearance is “not appropriate,” referencing ongoing legal proceedings involving Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), who is currently out on bail after being charged under the Terrorism Act. The charges stem from a November 2024 London gig where Chara allegedly waved a Hezbollah flag and shouted slogans in support of proscribed terrorist groups.

The Prime Minister added: “We need to come down really clearly on this… this is about threats that shouldn’t be made.”

Echoing Starmer’s concerns, Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch took to social media, criticizing the BBC for continuing to plan a live broadcast of Kneecap’s Glastonbury set. “As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism,” she wrote, adding that the broadcaster was “showing Kneecap propaganda.”

Despite the backlash, the BBC has stated that it will follow editorial guidelines while covering the festival. A spokesperson said programming decisions are made in consultation with organizers and that the network “does not ban artists.”

Kneecap, for their part, appear undeterred. Outside court, Mo Chara addressed supporters, confirming their set time at Glastonbury and affirming the group’s political stance: “Free, free Palestine.”

With tensions high and political scrutiny mounting, the group’s set is likely to be one of the most closely watched performances of the weekend.