Greek Edition

Dua Lipa describes Britpop bands as hateful. Liam Gallagher responds: “Jealous”

It could only end like this.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa - photo from facebook

Liam Gallagher responded to a comment from Dua Lipa about Britpop bands. In an interview with Rolling Stone,  the “Houdini” singer recently discussed the musical influences of her upcoming album, including bands like Blur and Oasis. She added a personal touch to it, though.

In the interview, Dua hinted that the new album would channel the “I don’t care” attitude of Oasis and Blur. The interviewer mentioned that Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn hadn’t been very kind to female artists in the past. Dua responded that, although she hadn’t met them personally, “sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.”

“I’m connected to the musical element. The way they behaved, the things they did, are definitely hateful. That’s their way,” she added. “If they hadn’t been like that, they would have been seen as boring, and I think that’s a terrible way to see things,” she continued.

- Advertisement -

On Twitter, the former Oasis frontman Liam was inevitably asked about it. His concise response was, “She’s just jealous.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlistsFollow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved