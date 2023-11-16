Drake Unveils ‘Scary Hours 3’ and Teases Impending Release

In an exciting revelation, Drake has announced the imminent arrival of the next installment in his Scary Hours series, aptly titled ‘Scary Hours 3.’ The Canadian rapper shared the news through a captivating trailer, disclosing that the project is set to drop tonight. Notably, Drake emphasized that he personally penned all the songs on this upcoming release, a creative endeavor that follows closely on the heels of last month’s ‘For All the Dogs.’

For a sneak peek, check out the teaser video posted on Drake’s Instagram.

In the trailer, Drake states:

I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped, I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years—even though I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery. But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?

- Advertisement -

Adding to the buzz, Drake recently revealed plans for an upcoming tour alongside J. Cole. Their collaborative track, “First-Person Shooter,” featured on ‘For All The Dogs,’ was accompanied by a visually striking music video. Drake’s musical prowess continues to make waves, as evidenced by his recent achievement of tying Michael Jackson’s Billboard Hot 100 chart records shortly after the release of his latest album.