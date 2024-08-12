Drake Releases New EP 100 GIGS Featuring Tracks with Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Latto

Drake Drops New EP 100 GIGS Featuring Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Latto

Drake has once again shaken up the music world by making his latest release, 100 GIGS, available on major streaming platforms. Originally part of a massive 100-gigabyte content dump on his newly launched website, 100gigs.org, the EP features three new tracks: “It’s Up” with Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto. These tracks, initially buried within the vast array of content, are now easily accessible on Spotify and Apple Music.

The surprise content release on August 6 had fans sifting through a treasure trove of files, including alternate album covers, studio session footage, and behind-the-scenes music video clips. While the complete 100-gigabyte collection remains available on the website, Drake has made the EP a more straightforward listen by moving it to streaming services just days after the initial drop.

The track “It’s Up” has sparked considerable discussion, particularly regarding its potential responses to recent subliminals from A$AP Rocky. Though Drake’s verses don’t appear to target Kendrick Lamar directly, 21 Savage’s contribution suggests that some tension may be brewing. Additionally, Drake’s mysterious Instagram activity, including following an account with cryptic messages, has fueled speculation that he might be preparing for a new round of lyrical exchanges with Lamar.

Drake’s unexpected release strategy and the content of his latest tracks have left fans and critics alike wondering what his next move will be. As 100 GIGS gains traction on streaming platforms, the music community will be watching closely to see how this plays into Drake’s ongoing narrative and potential future projects.

For now, 100 GIGS stands as another example of Drake’s ability to innovate in the digital music landscape, blurring the lines between content drops and traditional music releases. Whether this EP is a standalone project or the beginning of something bigger, Drake continues to keep his audience on their toes, making every release an event in its own right.