Drake Drops 100GB of Exclusive Content: New Tracks, Behind-the-Scenes Footage, and More

Drake has just revolutionized the way fans can access his content by sharing a whopping 100 gigabytes of data on a new website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop. This massive drop includes three fresh tracks, exclusive B-roll footage, and behind-the-scenes clips that provide a unique glimpse into his creative process.

The new songs, titled “It’s Up,” “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows,” feature some heavyweight collaborations. “It’s Up” includes contributions from Young Thug and 21 Savage, while “Housekeeping Knows” boasts production by Gordo and a feature from Latto. These tracks are Drake’s first major releases since his response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which caused a significant stir in the music world.

The origin of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dates back to Lamar’s release of “Like That” in March. This sparked a rapid exchange of diss tracks, with other rappers also joining the fray. Kendrick’s “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA” were swiftly countered by Drake’s “Family Matters.” Lamar then dropped “Meet the Grahams” and the chart-topping “Not Like Us,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake’s follow-up, “The Heart Part 6,” didn’t achieve the same level of success, but it kept the rivalry in the headlines.

Despite the ongoing drama, Drake’s new content on 100 Gigs for Your Headtop demonstrates his relentless creativity and work ethic. The website is meticulously organized with folders containing downloadable photos and videos. Fans can explore behind-the-scenes clips from iconic music video shoots like “Hotline Bling” and studio sessions from his previous album, Honestly Nevermind.

The news of this massive data drop was first leaked by the Instagram account @plottttwistttttt, which Drake had followed a few months prior. The account’s bio, “100 Gigs for your headtop,” hinted at the significant release that fans can now delve into.

For fans and music enthusiasts, this release is a treasure trove of content that not only features new music but also offers an unprecedented look at Drake’s life behind the scenes. Whether you’re interested in the latest tracks or curious about his creative journey, 100 Gigs for Your Headtop is a must-visit.

Discover Drake’s latest musical offerings and immerse yourself in hours of unseen footage. Visit 100gigs.org to download and enjoy this exclusive content.