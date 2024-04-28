Greek Edition

Drake had to remove his diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Made Freestyle' contained two verses by Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg generated with AI. Tupac's representatives requested its removal: "It violates legal rights, it's an abuse of the legacy."

Drake‘s latest track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” has stirred up quite the controversy after its recent removal from online platforms. Billboard reports that the diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar featured AI-generated renditions of iconic voices like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, leading to legal issues with Tupac’s estate. The estate condemned the unauthorized use of Tupac’s persona, labeling it a “blatant abuse” of his legacy.

Interestingly, the track also roped in Taylor Swift, with Drake hinting at delays caused by Swift’s approval process, adding another layer to the unfolding drama. With Lamar’s affiliation with Tupac’s estate noted in the legal letter, tensions escalated, leaving Drake in a precarious position.

This turn of events marks a setback for Drake, who was hoping to provoke a response from Lamar. As the controversy unfolds, it’s unclear how Drake will navigate this latest hurdle in the ongoing saga between the two rap heavyweights.

Sunday, April 28, 2024

