back to top
Greek Edition

Drake Announces 2025 Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia

Drake returns to Australia in 2025 for the Anita Max Wynn Tour, his first performance Down Under in eight years, starting February 9.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Drake announces his 2025 Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia.
Wikimedia Commons | The Come Up Show

Drake fans in Australia, the wait is over! The Canadian rap superstar has officially announced his Anita Max Wynn Tour, marking his first return to the country in eight years.

The tour will kick off on February 9, 2025, with stops in major Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast. Drake shared the exciting news during a livestream with gaming streamer xQc, teasing his extended stay in Australia through early March. While the exact venues are yet to be confirmed, fans can expect unforgettable performances from one of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Drake explained the unique tour name as a nod to his viral alter ego “Anita Max Wynn,” introduced in a 2024 livestream. The phrase is a playful twist on the gambling term “I need a max win,” and continues Drake’s tradition of blending humor with his artistry.

- Advertisement -

What We Know So Far:

  • Tour Dates: The Anita Max Wynn Tour begins February 9, 2025, and runs through early March.
  • Cities Confirmed: Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast, with potential for additional stops.
  • Tickets: Ticket sales are yet to open, but fans can join the waitlist now on Ticketek for updates.

This announcement follows news of Drake’s nearly completed joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR and comes just days after Kendrick Lamar surprise-released his album GNX.

Don’t miss your chance to see Drake live in Australia! Sign up for updates on presale tickets and stay tuned for more tour details.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved