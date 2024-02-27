Donna Summer’s Estate Takes Action Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign for Unapproved Use of ‘I Feel Love’

In a legal clash that underscores the significance of protecting musical legacies, Bruce Sudano, executor of Donna Summer’s estate, has initiated a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, accuses the musicians of unlawfully interpolating Summer’s iconic track “I Feel Love” in their song “Good (Don’t Die).”

Sudano’s complaint outlines a sequence of events where West and Ty Dolla $ign, through an entity named Alien Music, sought permission to sample “I Feel Love.” Despite explicit denials from Summer’s estate and her label, Universal Music Enterprises, the duo proceeded with the unauthorized use of the song’s melody, employing altered lyrics and a soundalike singer.

This legal battle is not merely about financial compensation; it’s a stand to safeguard Donna Summer’s musical legacy. Sudano’s attorneys are seeking significant damages, including maximum statutory penalties, to deter future infringements and uphold the integrity of Summer’s work.

The lawsuit sheds light on broader issues within the music industry, such as the importance of respecting artistic ownership and the consequences of unauthorized sampling. As the case unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of artists like Donna Summer and the ongoing responsibility to honor their contributions to music.