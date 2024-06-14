Don Diablo and R3HAB Unleash Summer Anthem “Disco Marathon” Featuring NEEKA

Dance music legends Don Diablo and R3HAB have teamed up for the first time to release their summer anthem “Disco Marathon,” featuring the talented British singer/songwriter duo NEEKA. This fresh and vibrant single is a carefree celebration of summer, characterized by technicolor dreamscapes, uplifting piano melodies, and dancefloor-commanding beats. NEEKA’s captivating vocals blend seamlessly with the infectious rhythm, creating a soundscape that is both exhilarating and deeply satisfying.

The collaboration combines Don Diablo’s innovative production techniques with R3HAB’s dynamic energy, resulting in a uniquely refreshing track. “Disco Marathon” is perfect for warm weather dance parties with friends or new acquaintances, and it’s set to be on heavy rotation throughout the season.

Both R3HAB and Don Diablo have had a remarkable start to 2024. R3HAB has been busy collaborating with artists like Fast Boy, Jason Derulo, Da Tweekaz, VIZE, Sam Feldt, and more. Meanwhile, Don Diablo has teamed up with Major Lazer and Felix Jaehn, among others. NEEKA, the London-based duo, boasts impressive writing credits for big names such as Drake, Michael Jackson, Miley Cyrus, MØ, Avicii, and Craig David.

Don Diablo shared his excitement about the release: “Super excited to finally have a record with Fadil after all these years of crossing paths around the globe. A record that perfectly merges both of our sounds with the help of super talented female vocal duo NEEKA. Bring on the summer.”

R3HAB echoed these sentiments: “Don and I have crossed paths for over a decade now and it’s special to finally join forces on our first collaboration ‘Disco Marathon’ featuring NEEKA. This record fuses our dance styles, and summer feels like the perfect time to share it with the world. Our fans loved it when it pre-premiered live; we hope everyone enjoys this positive energy.”

Experience the magic of “Disco Marathon” and let it be the soundtrack to your summer festivities.