Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn Unveil Empowering Anthem ‘Monster’ to Spark Mental Health Conversations

In an electrifying fusion of talent, electronic music powerhouses Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn release their much-anticipated collaborative track, “Monster,” via HEXAGON.

Drawing inspiration from the energetic beats of 90s rave culture, “Monster” is not just a song; it’s a powerful message on the importance of mental health awareness, wrapped in a melody that promises to resonate with audiences globally. Crafted with the intention to ignite conversations around mental health issues, “Monster” emerges at a time when the world needs it the most.

The track combines Don Diablo’s signature futuristic sounds with Felix Jaehn’s infectious rhythms, creating a dance anthem that’s both nostalgic and forward-looking. To bring the song’s message to life, Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn shot a special music video in Berlin, an iconic city known for its vibrant music scene and historical depth.

The video is a visual treat that not only highlights the song’s powerful message but also showcases the unique personalities of both artists, blending their artistic visions in a city that epitomizes transformation and resilience. This collaboration marks a significant moment in both artists’ careers as they join forces to use their music as a platform for change, shedding light on the complexities of mental health while encouraging their listeners to engage in open conversations about their well-being.