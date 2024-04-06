Doja Cat Drops Deluxe Edition of “Scarlet” Album: Scarlet 2 CLAUDE 🎶

Doja Cat fans, rejoice! The multi-talented artist has unleashed the deluxe edition of her fourth studio album, “Scarlet,” titled “Scarlet 2 CLAUDE.” Paying homage to the antagonist from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” this deluxe version features seven brand new tracks at the forefront, including exciting collaborations with A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown.

Each track title is uniquely Doja-coded, starting with the assertive opener “ACKNOWLEDGE ME,” followed by fan-favorites like “DISRESPECTFUL” and “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” featuring Rocky. With tracks like “OKLOSER,” “MASC” with Teezo, “PISS,” and “HEADHIGH,” Doja Cat delivers her signature blend of bold lyricism and infectious beats.

In a recent interview with Therapy Gecko, Doja shared insights into the album’s connection to the original “Scarlet” release and its ties to Claude Frollo’s character.

“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some degree… If you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection,” she explained.

Addressing the inspiration behind Claude Frollo, Doja clarified that he doesn’t represent anyone specific in her life but serves as a metaphor for the challenges creatives face.

But that’s not all! Doja Cat also unveiled the music video for her track “MASC,” offering fans a visual feast to complement the album’s sonic journey.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Doja fan or a newcomer to her world, “Scarlet 2 CLAUDE” promises to deliver an electrifying experience that’s bound to leave you craving for more. Stream the album now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms, and don’t forget to catch her headlining performance at Coachella 2024! 🎶🔥

SCARLET 2 CLAUDE TRACKLIST

ACKNOWLEDGE ME

DISRESPECTFUL

URRRGE!!!!!!!!!! feat. ASAP Rocky

OKLOSER

MASC feat. Teezo Touchdown

PISS

HEADHIGH