Doja Cat Announces New Single “Masc”

Anticipate Her Electric Return as She Teases New Single and Album Amidst a Thrilling Year of Performances

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Signals a Vibrant Return to Music with “Masc

After a hiatus since her last album drop in September, Doja Cat is back with a tantalizing teaser for her latest single, “Masc.” The artist took to Instagram to share a cryptic image of her trademark blonde curls, accompanied by a snippet of the upcoming track featuring ethereal synth layers and Doja’s soulful vocals crooning, “Boy we too grown for this shit.”

Mark your calendars for April 5, when “Masc” is set to hit the airwaves, paving the way for her highly anticipated fourth album, “Scarlet.” But that’s not all on Doja’s plate this year – with Coachella headlining and a European arena tour on the horizon, fans can expect a whirlwind of performances and fresh tunes from the versatile artist.

As we await the full release of “Masc” and the forthcoming album, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be a vibrant new era in Doja Cat’s musical journey. Keep those ears perked and eyes peeled for more updates from this dynamic artist.

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates:
JUNE
11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
14 – London, UK @ The O2
15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY
5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

