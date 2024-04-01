Doja Cat Announces New Single “Masc”

Doja Cat Signals a Vibrant Return to Music with “Masc”

After a hiatus since her last album drop in September, Doja Cat is back with a tantalizing teaser for her latest single, “Masc.” The artist took to Instagram to share a cryptic image of her trademark blonde curls, accompanied by a snippet of the upcoming track featuring ethereal synth layers and Doja’s soulful vocals crooning, “Boy we too grown for this shit.”

Mark your calendars for April 5, when “Masc” is set to hit the airwaves, paving the way for her highly anticipated fourth album, “Scarlet.” But that’s not all on Doja’s plate this year – with Coachella headlining and a European arena tour on the horizon, fans can expect a whirlwind of performances and fresh tunes from the versatile artist.

As we await the full release of “Masc” and the forthcoming album, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be a vibrant new era in Doja Cat’s musical journey. Keep those ears perked and eyes peeled for more updates from this dynamic artist.

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival