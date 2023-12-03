Greek Edition

Disco Resurgence: Kungs Unveils Club Azur’s Groovy Debut with ‘Need a Hit’

French Superstar Producer Collaborates with Gero to Pay Homage to 70s Dance Music, Launching Club Azur as the Next Frontier for Emerging Electronic Artists

KUNGS X GERO, CLUB AZUR – NEED A HIT

Renowned French producer Kungs, boasting a remarkable 2 billion+ global streams, joins forces with the promising French talent Gero to deliver a sensational house disco anthem titled “Need a Hit.”

Scheduled for release under Club Azur, a label co-founded by Kungs himself, this collaboration pays homage to the timeless allure of disco rhythms, harkening back to the golden era that shaped the dance music landscape of the 70s. “Need a Hit” seamlessly blends contemporary vibes with a nostalgic touch, skillfully weaving together retro samples, vintage synthesizers, and irresistibly groovy bass lines.

In an exciting development, Kungs heralds the establishment of Club Azur as a label under Columbia France, showcasing his commitment to fostering emerging talent. This imprint is poised to play a pivotal role in championing the next wave of electronic artists, inspired and mentored by the global influence of Kungs. Aligned with the widespread acclaim of electronic music originating from France, Club Azur aspires to be a torchbearer for the future, carrying the legacy forward and amplifying the voices of the burgeoning electronic music scene.

“Need a Hit” follows the incredible radio success of hits like “Never Going Home,” “Lipstick,” “Clap Your Hands,” and “Substitution,” in collaboration with Grammy-winning hitmaker Purple Disco Machine.

