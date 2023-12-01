Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, W&W Join Forces to Revamp Dido’s ‘Thank You’ into an Anthemic Masterpiece

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, avid enthusiasts of the original track, embarked on a creative journey to reimagine ‘Thank You’ as a bootleg for their Ushuaïa Ibiza shows. Teaming up with W&W, they infused the distinct sound of their legendary collaboration ‘Arcade‘ to reinvent the iconic melody into a stadium chant. The response from global audiences was immediate and fervent, with crowds worldwide roaring the iconic melody from the very first play. Enter Tiësto, recognizing the potential and offering his expertise to elevate the composition into the festival anthem it is today.

Initially, it was considered as a cover, as no one in their wildest dreams imagined Dido herself would jump on board. The project took an unexpected turn when live clips of the record went viral on social media. In an unexpected plot twist, Dido’s management reached out after witnessing the magic unfold at Tomorrowland, expressing her desire to be part of this extraordinary collaboration.

It’s one of those rare tracks that grabs every crowd and transcends genres, getting support from techno, trance, bigroom, hardstyle to even tech house and house DJs alike. From the grand mainstages with DJs like David Guetta, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Armin van Burren, to the underground sets of Vintage Culture and Gordo and many more, all have embraced and endorsed this exceptional record.

With thousands of fans across the globe already incorporating the live recording of the track into their Instagram and TikTok videos, its influence has reached even wider horizons. Notably, sports events such as the Champions League and WWE have seamlessly integrated snippets of the track into their social media clips.

Every now and then, a record emerges as the result of a perfect storm – undeniably, this is one of those unique moments!

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Tiësto x W&W x Dido – ‘Thank You (Not So Bad)’ is out now!