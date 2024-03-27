Desert Dreams: David Guetta presents ‘The Monolith’

Step into a realm where music meets marvel! David Guetta presents ‘The Monolith,’ an extraordinary production nestled amidst the enchanting ancient desert landscape of AlUla—a spectacle hailed as one of the world’s wonders.

Amidst the awe-inspiring backdrop of the desert, the Grammy-winning maestro delivers a spellbinding performance, intricately weaving together a tapestry of new mashups and edits. As Guetta takes center stage, The Monolith’s grandiose light display illuminates the historical terrain, adding a mesmerizing layer of visual magic to the musical journey.

Under the artistic direction of David Guetta, alongside Jean-Guillaume Charvet and Romain Pissenem for Highscream, and with heartfelt appreciation to the Royal Commission for Al Ula, the visionary producers What A DJ, and the executive producers MDLBEAST for FILM ALULA, this transcendent experience comes to life.

For those who were fortunate to witness Ultra Miami, Guetta unveiled The Monolith for the first time in the US, leaving audiences spellbound and craving for more.

A titan in the world of dance music, Guetta’s accolades span numerous awards and multiple DJ Mag Top 100 DJ polls. With millions of albums and singles sold worldwide, his influence transcends genres, seamlessly blending electronic sounds with pop sensibilities. Join us as we embark on a sonic odyssey like no other with David Guetta and The Monolith!

