Defected Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Exclusive Book and Vinyl Box Set Release

Defected Records is celebrating 25 incredible years in the house music industry with the release of two highly-anticipated collectors’ items—a deluxe hardback book and a limited edition vinyl box set. The 320+ page book, titled Defected: 25 Years In The House, charts the label’s rich history through first-hand accounts and archival photography, capturing the essence of its rise to global prominence.

Split into 25 chapters, the book delves into the label’s iconic releases, club residencies, and unforgettable events, offering a comprehensive look at the evolution of Defected. It covers everything from its early beginnings and financial struggles to its eventual global growth. Interviews with key figures—including Defected staff, DJs, and producers—highlight the label’s enduring impact on the house music scene. The book, limited to just 1,500 copies, is a must-have for any house music fan and will be available for purchase starting in October 2024.

Accompanying the book is the Together vinyl box set, which celebrates the label’s past and future with 25 brand-new productions. Featuring exclusive collaborations and remixes from a blend of legendary and up-and-coming artists, the set includes 13 double-sided 12” singles, each individually sleeved and housed in a striking silver outer case. The Together series encapsulates Defected’s mission of unity and inclusivity in music, championing a diverse range of voices and styles from across the house music spectrum.

- Advertisement -

According to Wez Saunders, CEO of Defected, “The concept behind Together was to celebrate unity and collective creativity. In a fragmented industry, we wanted to create a platform that brings artists, producers, and fans together, while also honoring Defected’s legacy.”

With both the Defected: 25 Years In The House book and the Together vinyl box set available for purchase via Defected’s online store, fans have the perfect opportunity to own a piece of house music history and celebrate 25 years of groundbreaking music and community.