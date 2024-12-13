Deadmau5 Unveils Strobe (2024 Remixes) with Victor Ruiz, OddKidOut, and Layton Giordani

Deadmau5 Drops Strobe (2024 Remixes) Featuring Victor Ruiz, OddKidOut, and Layton Giordani

Deadmau5’s timeless masterpiece, “Strobe,” returns with a fresh twist as mau5trap unveils the Strobe (2024 Remixes) EP today, December 13. Featuring electrifying new remixes by Victor Ruiz and OddKidOut, alongside the celebrated Layton Giordani 15th Anniversary Remix, this three-track release pays homage to one of electronic music’s most iconic tracks.

What’s New in Strobe (2024 Remixes)?

Victor Ruiz Remix – A Modern Techno Masterpiece

Lisbon-based techno sensation Victor Ruiz transforms “Strobe” into an uplifting and energetic techno anthem. Speaking about the remix, Ruiz said:

“Deadmau5 has been one of the biggest influences in my career… Remixing [‘Strobe’] was a true honor and a massive personal milestone.”

- Advertisement -

Layton Giordani Remix – Futuristic and Nostalgic

Already turning heads with its earlier release this fall, Layton Giordani’s remix of “Strobe” emerged as one of the top 100 tracks at ADE 2023. Industry heavyweights are raving:

EDM.com :

“A paradoxical beast of nostalgia and futurism… Giordani’s remix is far more than just a nod to electronic music history.”

: We Rave You :

“A dance-floor pumping beat that reimagines ‘Strobe’ for techno fans.”

: EDM Tunes:

“Giordani preserves the track’s iconic chords, blending them with pulsating synths and beats, creating fresh depth and energy.”

OddKidOut Remix – Fresh and Vibrant

The OddKidOut remix adds an exciting new layer to the “Strobe” legacy, rounding out this dynamic three-track EP.

Strobe (2024 Remixes) Tracklist

Strobe (Victor Ruiz Remix) Strobe (OddKidOut Remix) Strobe (Layton Giordani Remix)

Deadmau5 Continues to Reinvent His Classics

The release of Strobe (2024 Remixes) follows a string of acclaimed reworks of Deadmau5’s legendary catalog, including:

“Jaded” (Volaris Remix)

“Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” (Jauz Remix)

“I Remember” (John Summit Remix)

“Not Exactly” (Rebuke Remix)

Upcoming Deadmau5 Tour Dates – Winter 2023/2024

Don’t miss Deadmau5 live as he brings his electrifying performances to audiences worldwide:

Dec 18–19 – El Paso, TX – 11:11

– El Paso, TX – 11:11 Dec 20 – Houston, TX – Stereo Live

– Houston, TX – Stereo Live Dec 21 – Dallas, TX – Silo

– Dallas, TX – Silo Dec 28 – Vancouver, BC – Contact Winter Music Festival

– Vancouver, BC – Contact Winter Music Festival Dec 30 – Avondale, AZ – Decadence

– Avondale, AZ – Decadence Dec 31 – San Diego, CA – Nova SD

– San Diego, CA – Nova SD Jan 10 – Puerto Rico – El Patio

– Puerto Rico – El Patio Jan 24 – Aspen, CO – X Games Aspen & Belly Up

– Aspen, CO – X Games Aspen & Belly Up Feb 16 – Cordoba, Argentina – Cosquín Rock Festival

Get your copy of Strobe (2024 Remixes) today on all streaming platforms and catch Deadmau5 live at a city near you.

- Advertisement -